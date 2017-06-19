Merkel's Election Opponent Slams Her ...

Merkel's Election Opponent Slams Her as Too Nice to Trump

Angela Merkel's main challenger is casting Donald Trump as an erratic leader who must be stymied, toying with a playbook that helped the Social Democrats win a German election by opposing the U.S.-led Iraq war. Three months before Germans go to the polls, the rhetoric signals that Trump is likely to become a regular target as Social Democratic candidate Martin Schulz steps up his effort to close a poll gap and unseat Merkel in the election on Sept.

