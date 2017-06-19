Merkel's Election Opponent Slams Her as Too Nice to Trump

Angela Merkel's main challenger is casting Donald Trump as an erratic leader who must be stymied, toying with a playbook that helped the Social Democrats win a German election by opposing the U.S.-led Iraq war. Three months before Germans go to the polls, the rhetoric signals that Trump is likely to become a regular target as Social Democratic candidate Martin Schulz steps up his effort to close a poll gap and unseat Merkel in the election on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.