Melania Trump Hires White House Chief Usher From the Family Business

In the past, White House chief ushers have largely been public servants, military personnel or career staff members who worked their way up the usher ladder over several administrations. But in naming a new chief usher on Friday, Melania Trump elevated someone from within a close network of family employees to be her in-house right hand.

