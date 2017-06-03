London Bridge Attack: Former law enfo...

London Bridge Attack: Former law enforcement officials react

15 hrs ago

Just two weeks after the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the United Kingdom is responding to as many as three different incidents, including a van crashing into a crowd at the London Bridge and a series of stabbings reported at nearby Borough Market. "It appears to be ISIS related-this is the result of the West not recognizing that we are at war," former member of the FBI National Joint Terrorism Task Force, Steve Rogers, told Fox News.

