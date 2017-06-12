Liberals Have DISTURBING Response To Capitol Shooting, As Trump Praises Police

This morning, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip was wounded in a shooting that took place in Alexandria, Virginia, by a suspect who is now known to be a B ernie Sanders-supporting leftist. Of course, leftists on social media are doing exactly what we all knew they would do: gloat about the victim because he's Republican, and continue to push the beliefs that may have influenced the shooter to attempt to massacre Republicans in the first place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.