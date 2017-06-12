Liberals Have DISTURBING Response To Capitol Shooting, As Trump Praises Police
This morning, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip was wounded in a shooting that took place in Alexandria, Virginia, by a suspect who is now known to be a B ernie Sanders-supporting leftist. Of course, leftists on social media are doing exactly what we all knew they would do: gloat about the victim because he's Republican, and continue to push the beliefs that may have influenced the shooter to attempt to massacre Republicans in the first place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 hr
|Gotti
|3,808
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|21 hr
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|21 hr
|Into The Night
|81
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Wed
|spud
|322
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Heroin dementia
|12
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC