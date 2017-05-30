Kinstona s Nix wins N.C. GOP vice-chair re-election bid Updated at
Nix won re-election as the party's vice chair, while Robin Hayes will serve another two-year term as the party's chairman. Before becoming the party's vice-chair, Nix served three terms as a Lenoir County commissioner.
