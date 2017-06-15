Kevin Warsh is seen as top outside ca...

Kevin Warsh is seen as top outside candidate to be next Fed chair

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Kevin Warsh, far right, with Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and Vice Chairman Don Kohn at the Fed in 2007. Economists and participants on an on-line betting site agree: the top outside candidate to be next Federal Reserve chairman is Kevin Warsh, a former member of the board of the central bank who is now a scholar at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 7 hr Gotti 3,808
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Memory cancer 241
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... Wed Into The Night 81
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place Wed spud 322
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09) Jun 10 Heroin dementia 12
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC