Jovita Carranza sworn in as 44th US Treasurer
Jovita Carranza has been sworn in as the 44th Treasurer of the United States and the 16th woman to hold the job. Carranza was sworn in Monday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|5 hr
|Ronald
|3,824
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|10 hr
|RiccardoFire
|338
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Sat
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Jun 14
|Into The Night
|81
