Jenna Bush Hager Shared the Sweetest Photo of 'Gamps' on His 93rd Birthday
George Bush , the former 41st president, celebrated his 93rd birthday at his family's compound in Kennebunkport, Maine yesterday. While the former Navy pilot spent his 75th, 80th, 85th, and 90th birthdays jumping out of airplanes, his health did not allow for the adventure this year.
