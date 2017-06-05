How Trump Should Have Responded to London Attacks If He Were Normal
We've known what a normal response from a head of state to a terror attack suffered by an allied nation looks like. Now, after seeing President Donald Trump in action, we know what a response by someone who is not normal looks like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|20 min
|anonymous
|41
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Quirky
|3,487
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|5 hr
|WelbyMD
|14
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Sun
|horrorgirl
|84,749
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC