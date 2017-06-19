How to Deal With North Korea

How to Deal With North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Atlantic

That's about how long it would take a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile launched from North Korea to reach Los Angeles. With the powers in Pyongyang working doggedly toward making this possible-building an ICBM and shrinking a nuke to fit on it-analysts now predict that Kim Jong Un will have the capability before Donald Trump completes one four-year term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 9 min old_moose 3,823
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 3 hr RiccardoFire 338
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Sat Aussie 1
News Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07) Sat CEO 2
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Jun 16 anonymous 2
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... Jun 14 Into The Night 81
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC