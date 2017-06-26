How President Donald Trump Made Seth Meyers Great Again
The host of 'Late Night' tells The Daily Beast how Donald Trump's presidency has transformed his show and reveals his dream guest from the administration. When people started calling Seth Meyers the "real heir" to Jon Stewart after he had been on the air for little more than a year, it felt like a bit of a stretch.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|16 min
|AWonderfulName
|449
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|spocko
|3,937
|Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|Robert Laity
|22
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Jun 24
|Grecian Formula 34
|56
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
