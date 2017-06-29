'Have they lost their minds?': Torture-defending Bush...

The latest detractor of the Senate GOP's Obamacare replacement bill is, as noted by Vox , a President George W. Bush-era speechwriter who once wrote an op-ed defending waterboarding as an interrogation tactic. "Paying for a massive tax cut for the wealthy with cuts to health care for the most vulnerable Americans is morally reprehensible," former Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen wrote in his weekly Washington Post column .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.