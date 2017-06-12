George W. Bush: Scalise's wife says he is 'fighting hard and getting better'
Jennifer Scalise, the wife of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, told former President George W. Bush on Thursday night that her husband is "fighting hard and getting better," Bush said in an Instagram post Friday afternoon. The post is yet another outpouring of support for the still-hospitalized Scalise, who was shot in the hip at baseball practice for the GOP congressional team Wednesday morning by an assailant with a high-powered rifle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|20 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|323
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|Thu
|Gotti
|3,808
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Wed
|Into The Night
|81
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC