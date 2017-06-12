George W. Bush: Scalise's wife says h...

George W. Bush: Scalise's wife says he is 'fighting hard and getting better'

Jennifer Scalise, the wife of Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, told former President George W. Bush on Thursday night that her husband is "fighting hard and getting better," Bush said in an Instagram post Friday afternoon. The post is yet another outpouring of support for the still-hospitalized Scalise, who was shot in the hip at baseball practice for the GOP congressional team Wednesday morning by an assailant with a high-powered rifle.

