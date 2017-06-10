George Soros' Son Has Been Day Drinking With Democratic Leadership

Hamptons hell-raiser and son to mega-billionaire Democrat donor George Soros, Alex Soros, has made his debut on the political circuit by meeting with a handful of prominent liberal leaders. Soros' Instagram, a go-to for Manhattan nightlife , drunken karaoke parties , lobster feasts , Bono selfies , and refugee camps , has recently been updated with an influx of photos showing the playboy heir chumming it up with Congressman John Lewis and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

