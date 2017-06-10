From regal to rustic, Trump heads to ...

From regal to rustic, Trump heads to Camp David for weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Nearly five months into his presidency, Trump is heading to Camp David, the government-owned retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains, for the first time. A frequent weekend traveler, Trump has favored his palatial residences in Florida and New Jersey over the wooded hideaway used by many presidents for a break from Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... 1 hr Aussie 1
News Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07) 3 hr CEO 2
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Fri anonymous 2
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place Fri RiccardoFire 323
News James Comey fired as FBI director Jun 15 Gotti 3,808
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Jun 14 Memory cancer 241
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... Jun 14 Into The Night 81
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC