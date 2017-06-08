Former first lady Barbara Bush celebr...

Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrates 92nd birthday

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

In this March 8, 2017, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend an awards ceremony hosted by Congregation Beth Israel after the Mensch International Foundation presented its annual Mensch Award to the former president in Houston. The former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on Thursday, June 8, 2017, on the Maine coast.

Chicago, IL

