Former FBI director James Comey testi...

Former FBI director James Comey testifies in front

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Herald

Former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his conversations with President Trump on the FBI's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Key takeaways from the James Comey testimony Former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about his conversations with President Trump on the FBI's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 33 min Trump is a joke 3,614
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 50 min Retribution 245
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 57
News Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor... 2 hr spytheweb 5
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) Wed princess_noochie 84,751
News President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher ... Wed CodeTalker 2
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Wed Jeb Trump 14
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC