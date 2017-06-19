Former Bush aide: Trump is a 'cyberbully' who destroyed GOP
Nicole Wallace , MSNBC anchor and former aide to President George W. Bush , said President Trump's tweets about his former officials amounts to "cyberbullying." "You can't treat people on Twitter the way the president treats former officials of his government without getting kicked out of most private and public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|2 hr
|Go figure
|427
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|3,844
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Jun 14
|Into The Night
|81
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC