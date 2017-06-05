Fitzgerald: - Law of the harvest' epi...

Fitzgerald: - Law of the harvest' epitomized in reaction to Kathy Griffin

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Comedian Kathy Griffin, right, speaks along with her attorney Lisa Bloom during a news conference, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Los Angeles, to discuss the backlash since Griffin released a photo and video of her displaying a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. So often, after reaching a point of complete revulsion, a point where the aberrance is so hideous that even Pavlovian apologists run for cover, we're left to ask ourselves: "Who created the monster?" Indeed, who's to blame for the creation of an atmosphere in which a low-rent comedienne, Kathy Griffin, thought it would be humorous to display a bloody likeness of President Trump's purportedly decapitated head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 20 min anonymous 41
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 hr Quirky 3,487
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 5 hr WelbyMD 14
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Cordwainer Trout 13
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) Sun horrorgirl 84,749
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) May 30 King Maker Soros 71
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC