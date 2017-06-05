First Take: Dealing with Russia

First Take: Dealing with Russia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

That thought crossed my mind a couple of Sundays ago as I watched Vladimir Putin dodge the questions Megan Kelly asked him in a televised interview about Russian hacking and interfering in the presidential election. For all the hype leading up to the broadcast, Kelly couldn't draw any startling admissions out of Putin, who kept denying and denying - notwithstanding evidence of meddling turned up by U.S. intelligence agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 54 min Jaimie 3,728
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 2 hr Trump is a joke 312
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 15 hr Burt 276,631
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... 17 hr USA Today 2
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 19 hr WelbyMD 70
News Wanda Sykes Roasts Obama, Rips Rush (May '09) Sat Heroin dementia 12
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... Jun 9 too much 264
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC