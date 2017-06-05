First Take: Dealing with Russia

That thought crossed my mind a couple of Sundays ago as I watched Vladimir Putin dodge the questions Megan Kelly asked him in a televised interview about Russian hacking and interfering in the presidential election. For all the hype leading up to the broadcast, Kelly couldn't draw any startling admissions out of Putin, who kept denying and denying - notwithstanding evidence of meddling turned up by U.S. intelligence agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.