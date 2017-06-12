'First kid' Barron Trump is heading t...

'First kid' Barron Trump is heading to a $40,000 private school in...

With an eye on first kids who were teenagers or young adults when their parents lived in the White House, as far back as President Richard Nixon, Business Insider took a look at elementary, middle, or high schools they attended. If Barron's $40,000-a-year tuition payment seems steep, it's nothing compared to the cost of secret service protection in New York City for the first family, which is estimated to be $1 million a day.

