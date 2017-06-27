FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file ph...

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Indian Prime Minister...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as Modi departs the White House in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump should have been ready for a bear hug from Narendra Modi this week in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 47 min spocko 3,951
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 2 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 459
News Bin Laden Reportedly Calls Obama 'Powerless' (Sep '09) Mon Robert Laity 22
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) Jun 24 Grecian Formula 34 56
News First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06) Jun 23 Black Appalachia 32
News Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at... Jun 17 Aussie 1
News Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07) Jun 17 CEO 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,250 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC