Famed Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz: There are people in the...

Legal experts were taken back by the level of potential self-sabotage that President Donald Trump committed by tweeting extensively Monday about the controversial travel ban currently blocked by the courts. Trump, following the London terror attacks over the weekend, tweeted on Monday: "I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!" He then took aim at his own Justice Department, saying it "should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version" it will likely soon be arguing in favor of before the Supreme Court.

