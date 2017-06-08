Ex-DNI Chief Clapper: Trump Threatens...

Ex-DNI Chief Clapper: Trump Threatens 'Our System'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Max

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Thursday that President Donald Trump posed a threat "to our system" of democracy through his "assaults on our institutions." "The president himself has undertaken, whether intentionally or not, assaults on our institutions," Clapper, 76, told Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 hr Quirky 3,645
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 3 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 262
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 9 hr B as in B S as in S 59
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... 10 hr too much 264
News Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor... 14 hr spytheweb 5
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) Jun 7 princess_noochie 84,751
News President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher ... Jun 7 CodeTalker 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,765 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC