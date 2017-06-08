Ex-DNI Chief Clapper: Trump Threatens 'Our System'
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Thursday that President Donald Trump posed a threat "to our system" of democracy through his "assaults on our institutions." "The president himself has undertaken, whether intentionally or not, assaults on our institutions," Clapper, 76, told Anderson Cooper on CNN.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Quirky
|3,645
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|3 hr
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|262
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|9 hr
|B as in B S as in S
|59
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|10 hr
|too much
|264
|Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor...
|14 hr
|spytheweb
|5
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Jun 7
|princess_noochie
|84,751
|President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher ...
|Jun 7
|CodeTalker
|2
