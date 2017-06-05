English was diplomatic, but Kiwi oppo...

English was diplomatic, but Kiwi opposition to Trump runs deeper than a single raised finger

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Press On-Line

The US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement is no reason to believe they will stop acting on climate change, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says. "New Zealanders," the prime minister said, "have for a long time not liked various presidents of the US and disagreed with their views about our anti-nuke policies for 30 years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Deep Grope 3,580
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 2 hr BillyG 229
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 50
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) Wed princess_noochie 84,751
News President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher ... Wed CodeTalker 2
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Wed Jeb Trump 14
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC