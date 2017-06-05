English was diplomatic, but Kiwi opposition to Trump runs deeper than a single raised finger
The US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement is no reason to believe they will stop acting on climate change, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says. "New Zealanders," the prime minister said, "have for a long time not liked various presidents of the US and disagreed with their views about our anti-nuke policies for 30 years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|Deep Grope
|3,580
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|2 hr
|BillyG
|229
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|50
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Wed
|princess_noochie
|84,751
|President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher ...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|2
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jeb Trump
|14
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC