Elaine Chao: One woman's rise from immigrant roots to the presidential Cabinet
Knowing Elaine Chao from afar for many years, there are a lot of words I would use to describe her: smart, tough, accomplished and, yes, badass. After all, she was George W. Bush's labor secretary for two terms -- the longest-serving member of his Cabinet and the first female Asian-American in any presidential cabinet in US history.
