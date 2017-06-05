Editorial: Monday Briefing for June 5, 2017
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton seems to have trouble understanding why she lost the presidential election to Donald Trump. Perhaps we can clear up her confusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|20 min
|anonymous
|41
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Quirky
|3,487
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|5 hr
|WelbyMD
|14
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Sun
|horrorgirl
|84,749
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC