Donald Trump's Latest Election Commission Pick Is A Huge Believer In Voter Fraud Conspiracy
President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Hans von Spakovsky, one of the most prominent voices for voter fraud, to his federal commission to investigate elections. Von Spakovsky, who served in the Department of Justice's voting section and the Federal Election Commission under former President George W. Bush , has long been an unapologetic proponent of voter ID measures.
