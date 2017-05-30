Does Comey have one more bombshell to reveal on Russia-Trump collusion?
The worst-case scenario for President Donald Trump when former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate this week might be if he refuses to answer questions about their meetings because they're part of a criminal investigation. While, in a general sense, that's widely understood and open to different interpretations, it would make for uncomfortable headlines.
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|3,461
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|10 hr
|horrorgirl
|84,762
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|The Rust Belt is not universal dystopia
|May 31
|Anti-everything
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|May 24
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
