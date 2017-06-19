Despite Claims To Contrary, Trump Has Signed No Major Laws 5 Months In
President Trump is set to sign a bill today that will make it easier for the secretary of Veterans Affairs to fire and discipline employees. The Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 will mark Trump's 40th law signed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|2 hr
|Ms Mundane
|55
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|old_moose
|3,893
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|3 hr
|RiccardoFire
|434
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|13 hr
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC