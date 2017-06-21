Daniels backs sharing risk of student loana
Purdue President Mitch Daniels says universities should pay part of student loan defaults Purdue University President Mitch Daniels Tuesday backed making schools more responsible for student loan defaults Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://indy.st/2tMZj0s Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is a former governor of Indiana and President George W. Bush's first budget director. WASHINGTON - Purdue University President Mitch Daniels on Tuesday backed making schools responsible for a portion of student loan defaults, an idea being kicked around Washington to make schools more concerned about student borrowing and more invested in student success.
