Comey testimony: 4 other times thea
JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with James Comey during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON - In the annals of political theater, there may be little precedent for James Comey's scheduled appearance before a Senate committee Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|8 min
|Go Trump
|136
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|10 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3,501
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|Jeb Trump
|14
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|12 hr
|Frogface Kate
|15
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Jun 4
|horrorgirl
|84,749
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC