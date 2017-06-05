Cities push back as Trump aims to cut anti-terrorism funding
As law enforcement authorities in Las Vegas try to calm concerns after the city was targeted in an Is... . In this May 23, 2017, photo, an official watches security cameras at the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Center in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|7 min
|Go Trump
|136
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|9 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3,501
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|Jeb Trump
|14
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|12 hr
|Frogface Kate
|15
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Jun 4
|horrorgirl
|84,749
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC