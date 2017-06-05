Cities push back as Trump aims to cut anti-terrorism funding
Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump's spending plan - the third straight White House that has moved to cut the funding. The proposed budget would cut cash for the program from $605 million to nearly $449 million for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and require cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to pay 25 percent of the grants.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,351
Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
On the possibility of losing Millions.........what a hoot. Funny only the liberal cities that promote terrorist are the whiners. Trumps attempt to keep us safe is being thwarted by the liberal judges that were shopped to find the right patsy.
#2 Yesterday
President Donald Trump may have lost faith in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. trib.al/yeasM2A pic.twitter.com/9bocNY6GMr
#3 Yesterday
Sessions is the best man Trump hired and he knows it. Liberals hate him because they hate the American worker and taxpayer. Liberals would rather have everyone be poor and pissed off. That's the liberals dream. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.
“Make America Great Again”
Since: Jun 07
11,831
Bring Obama Back!
#4 23 hrs ago
We have had a rise in terrorist attacks since Putin placed his puppet Trump in at the head of our government and Trump is now seeking to cut funding for those fighting to prevent terrorism… just more proof for the impeachment of Putin’s disgusting treasonous puppet Trump.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,351
Location hidden
#5 22 hrs ago
May have, could have, maybe, you are so boring.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,351
Location hidden
#6 22 hrs ago
Oh my, pattie, you came out of the closet again. I just feel that some how you have been here all the time. I just don't know which name.
#7 20 hrs ago
So far President Trump is the only President to keep Americans safe from ignorant Muslim Terrorists. They thrived under Bush, and Obama.
#8 18 hrs ago
LOL,
"Liberals would rather have everyone be poor and pissed off"
Spud, you're sounding like Chief of the Poor and pissed off.....LOL
National figures mask a very uneven recovery from one state to another.
Four states have not yet fully recovered from the Great Recession. As of the third quarter of last year, the latest data available, the economies of Louisiana, Wyoming, Connecticut and Alaska were still smaller than when the recession ended in June 2009.
Other states that have recovered have seen their economic recoveries stall out. Those include Minnesota, North Dakota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and West Virginia.
States on the East and West coasts, on the other hand, are seeing solid growth, including Washington and Oregon.
#9 18 hrs ago
Loser Donald Trump's willing to subtract security funding from the law enforcement agencies on the front lines to support his draconian tax cuts for his admiring friends, family and political donors. And the marks who supported this dolt believed he was the working man's candidate.
So much for being the law and order candidate.
#10 18 hrs ago
The federal court halted his sanctuary city executive order so he's now trying to circumvent security funding.
The last Republican presidential cost 3000 American citizens their lives in NYC one sunny morning.
We pray the buffoon currently occupying the oval office isn't trying for a repeat of 9/11
Lets hope the twisted moron isn't intentionally weakening our defenses hoping there's a catastrophic incident
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,351
Location hidden
#11 18 hrs ago
Gosh, three lies and one weak attack. What else ya got snowflake, heavy on the flake.
#12 18 hrs ago
Praise President Donald Trump the Merciful!
#13 17 hrs ago
1) Until it gets ruled on by the SCOTUS, the appeal court ruling is just a temporary ruling.
2) Considering Bush was only in office about 8 months, it's just as much Slick Willie's fault since this plan obviously took longer than that to plan.
#14 16 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump's proposed corporate and personal income tax changes make a mockery of that sentiment, but we know from similar, uncontested tax moves by Reagan and dWi Bush that the racist, right wing base does not do math, facts or rationality.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,351
Location hidden
#15 15 hrs ago
Harvey, how many times are you going to spin this talking point yarn. Kennedy's, Reagan's and Bush's all boosted the economy and brought us out of a recession. Obama raised taxes killing jobs and growth. Cue Fake Job Claims
#16 13 hrs ago
LOL
It's always someone else fault with Republicans in command of the White House and both chambers of Congress.
Republicans have shown consistently to be ineffective and SAD at governing but exceptional at dodging accountability.
#17 13 hrs ago
ROFL
Buffoonery!!!
Reagan and Bush cuts drained tax revenues and neither tax cut or fiscal policy from the Republicans produced SUSTAINABLE economic growth.
Both resulted in severe economic downturns
Reagan's leading to 10% unemployment. The Bush tax cuts totally obliterated the American financial services industry and economy causing a shrinkage of -3% and eviscerated 8 million US jobs in 2008
The Bush tax cuts and fiscal policy devasted the United States and global economy causing the worse economic monetary loss in the United States since the great depression.
Reagan's first recession exploded unemployment from 6.6% to 10+% The Bush 2008 depression mushroomed unemployment from 3.9% that he inherited from Bill Clinton to 8% in January 2009 with a historic record 2008-2009 federal budget deficit of $1.4 TRILLION dollars.
Reagan or Bush didn't come close to the 17 million job creation numbers that Barack Obama put up and Reagan hired 1.5 million federal personnel in expanding government and spending
#18 13 hrs ago
You couldn't prove any of your hilarious claim if your life depend on showing credible evidence.
#19 13 hrs ago
Congress allocates funding for citizen services not the President or Attorney General. Article I Sec 8
You'd like to believe Loser Donald Trump as the illegitimate president should be abreast of the U.S. Constitution and the constitutional limitations of the office of president.
Obviously he's not. Maybe he should consult with his Babygirl. He's definitely not getting much from his Attorney General or Solicitor
