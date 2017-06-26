CBO: Senate GOP health-care bill would leave 22 million more people uninsured by 2026

Senate Republicans' bill to erase major parts of the Affordable Care Act would cause an estimated 22 million more Americans to be uninsured in the coming decade - about 1 million fewer than similar legislation recently passed by the House, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The forecast issued Monday by Congress' nonpartisan budget scorekeepers also estimates that the Senate measure, drafted in secret mainly by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and aides, would reduce federal spending by $321 billion by 2026 - compared with $119 billion for the House's version.

