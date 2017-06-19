Bush golf charity event raises $100K for Maine nonprofit
The annual George H.W. Bush Golf Classic has raised about $100,000 for a Maine nonprofit that provides a place for families to stay when loved ones are hospitalized. The nation's 41st president was joined Tuesday by his son, former President George W. Bush.
