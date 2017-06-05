Book industry looks to hold steady in turbulent time

Sen. Al Franken looked out on hundreds of publishers and booksellers gathered for their annual national convention, BookExpo, and summed up the news of the time. "Say it with me, 'Oy,'" repeated Franken, author of the bestselling memoir about his years in Washington, "Al Franken: Giant of the Senate," and a liberal hero during the Donald Trump administration.

