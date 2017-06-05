Book industry looks to hold steady in turbulent time
Sen. Al Franken looked out on hundreds of publishers and booksellers gathered for their annual national convention, BookExpo, and summed up the news of the time. "Say it with me, 'Oy,'" repeated Franken, author of the bestselling memoir about his years in Washington, "Al Franken: Giant of the Senate," and a liberal hero during the Donald Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|20 min
|anonymous
|41
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Quirky
|3,487
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|5 hr
|WelbyMD
|14
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Sun
|horrorgirl
|84,749
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC