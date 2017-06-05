Book industry looks to hold steady in...

Book industry looks to hold steady in turbulent time

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Sen. Al Franken looked out on hundreds of publishers and booksellers gathered for their annual national convention, BookExpo, and summed up the news of the time. "Say it with me, 'Oy,'" repeated Franken, author of the bestselling memoir about his years in Washington, "Al Franken: Giant of the Senate," and a liberal hero during the Donald Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 20 min anonymous 41
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 hr Quirky 3,487
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 5 hr WelbyMD 14
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Cordwainer Trout 13
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) Sun horrorgirl 84,749
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) May 30 King Maker Soros 71
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC