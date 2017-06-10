Bloomberg View: Without plan, Trump allows more troops for Afghanistan
Usually when a president agrees to send more troops to a war zone, it's part of a broader strategy. George W. Bush approved the surge of forces to Iraq as part of a population-centric counterinsurgency war plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 hr
|Just Think
|3,810
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|7 hr
|Backroon healthcare
|324
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|16 hr
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|19 hr
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Fri
|anonymous
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Jun 14
|Into The Night
|81
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC