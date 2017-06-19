Bill tabled in US House to revoke Pak's ally status

Washington, Jun 23 A bipartisan bill seeking to revoke Pakistan's status as major non-NATO ally to the US has been introduced in the House of Representatives by two top lawmakers, saying the country failed to effectively fight terrorism. Introduced by Republican Congressman Ted Poe and Democratic lawmaker Rick Nolan, the legislation calls for revoking MNNA status of Pakistan, which was granted to it in 2004 by the then president, George Bush, in an effort to get the country to help the US fight al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

