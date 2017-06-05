Barbara Bush Makes An Impact On Globa...

Barbara Bush Makes An Impact On Global Health At Greenwich Film Festival

22 hrs ago

Barbara Pierce Bush visited the hometown of her grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, as she moderated a panel discussion on the state of global healthcare at this weekend's Greenwich Film Festival. The question-and-answer session followed the opening night screening of "Bending the Arc," which was awarded the prize of "Best Documentary Feature" at the film festival.

Chicago, IL

