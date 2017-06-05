Barbara Bush Makes An Impact On Global Health At Greenwich Film Festival
Barbara Pierce Bush visited the hometown of her grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, as she moderated a panel discussion on the state of global healthcare at this weekend's Greenwich Film Festival. The question-and-answer session followed the opening night screening of "Bending the Arc," which was awarded the prize of "Best Documentary Feature" at the film festival.
