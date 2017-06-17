Bailout's authors didn't bank on any ...

Bailout's authors didn't bank on any of this

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

President Bush is greeted by Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson at the Treasury Department after the House passed the $700 billion financial bailout bill at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 3, 2008. If Shakespeare were alive today, he'd be challenged to write anything as dramatic as the epic chapter of history that concluded this week, with one mega-CEO solidifying his position on top of the world and another forced to step down from the heights of power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Fri anonymous 2
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place Fri RiccardoFire 323
News James Comey fired as FBI director Thu Gotti 3,808
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Memory cancer 241
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... Wed Into The Night 81
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC