Bailout's authors didn't bank on any of this

President Bush is greeted by Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson at the Treasury Department after the House passed the $700 billion financial bailout bill at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 3, 2008. If Shakespeare were alive today, he'd be challenged to write anything as dramatic as the epic chapter of history that concluded this week, with one mega-CEO solidifying his position on top of the world and another forced to step down from the heights of power.

