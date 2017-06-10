Bad Communication is Not Criminal: What President Trump Should Do to Move Beyond Comey

Former F.B.I. Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday was one of the most widely covered congressional hearings in American history. Ever since last July, when he basically acquitted Hillary Clinton for her mishandling of classified information over a private email server, James Comey has lived in the limelight like no other F.B.I. Director since J. Edgar Hoover.

