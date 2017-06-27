At first fundraiser, Trump aims to keep GOP rivals at bay
President Donald Trump is doing more than simply hosting the first fundraiser of his re-election bid here Wednesday evening at the Trump International Hotel, he's sending a pointed message to Republicans: He's not going anywhere. Less than six months after taking office, Trump is kicking off his 2020 campaign earlier than any sitting president in recent history.
