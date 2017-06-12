APNewsBreak: George P. Bush seeking re-election in Texas
George P. Bush on Monday formally announced he is seeking re-election as Texas land commissioner next year, hoping to continue running a little-known but powerful agency in a state where his political-dynasty family has been prominent for decades. Bush's grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, was once a Texas congressman and his uncle, George W. Bush, won two Texas gubernatorial elections before leaving for the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|17 min
|Trumpsajoke
|332
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|23 hr
|Just Think
|3,810
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Sat
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|Memory cancer
|241
|Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap...
|Jun 14
|Into The Night
|81
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC