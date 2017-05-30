Analysis: Trump tilts 'America First' toward 'America Alone'
President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|6 min
|Ms Sassy
|3,379
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|Karma
|84,745
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Just Slim
|276,630
|The Rust Belt is not universal dystopia
|May 31
|Anti-everything
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|May 24
|BlunderCONVICT
|25
