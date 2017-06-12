America Should Support Indian Claims on Jammu and Kashmir
The dispute between India and Pakistan over the territory of Jammu and Kashmir has gone on for many years. With a government in India that is more open to close relations with the United States, as well as continuing problems with the United States-Pakistan relationship, now is an excellent opportunity for recognition of Indian claims over Jammu and Kashmir by the United States, which has the potential to help strengthen the United States-India relationship.
