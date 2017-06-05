Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring ...

Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather apocalypse

There are 14 comments on the Washington Times story from Sunday, titled Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather apocalypse. In it, Washington Times reports that:

Former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday that President Trump ignored science and Mother Nature in pulling out of the Paris climate change accord, saying nightly news reports resemble "a nature hike through the Book of Revelations." That helps explain the Trump administration's clumsy explanation for the president's decision to exit the agreement, said Mr. Gore , who is chairman of the Climate Realty Project and a leading advocate for reducing carbon emissions.

fingers mcgurke

Twinsburg, OH

#1 Sunday
gore, for all the absurd rightie mockery, is correct here. trump's action is one of global endangerment and treason against all of humanity. he won't be paying out settlements when florida starts to find itself submerged. i'm sure he'll have sold mar-a-lago before then as well.

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,888

Roswell, GA

#2 Yesterday
fingers mcgurke wrote:
gore, for all the absurd rightie mockery, is correct here. trump's action is one of global endangerment and treason against all of humanity. he won't be paying out settlements when florida starts to find itself submerged. i'm sure he'll have sold mar-a-lago before then as well.
harv, we got a couple million years before anything will show up on the radar, don't worry about it.

Liberals are insane

Goshen, IN

#3 Yesterday
fingers mcgurke wrote:
gore, for all the absurd rightie mockery, is correct here. trump's action is one of global endangerment and treason against all of humanity. he won't be paying out settlements when florida starts to find itself submerged. i'm sure he'll have sold mar-a-lago before then as well.
Wher you been dummy, Gore said that BS a long time ago, he predicted icebergs would be melted by now and the coast line would be under water. Geez your dense.

Mothra

Glendale, AZ

#4 Yesterday
fingers mcgurke wrote:
gore, for all the absurd rightie mockery, is correct here. trump's action is one of global endangerment and treason against all of humanity. he won't be paying out settlements when florida starts to find itself submerged. i'm sure he'll have sold mar-a-lago before then as well.
And what of the carbon footprint Al Gore creates? Ever see his SUV motorcade going to/from 'global warming' events?

Fact is, no warmist ever holds another accountable to the very 'science' they all promote.

Same for you. You're puffing out EVIL CO2 with each post.

By your rationale, YOU are endangering the globe, YOU are committing treason against all humanity.

Feel like a dupe?

You should.

Mothra

Glendale, AZ

#5 Yesterday
inbred Genius wrote:
<quoted text>

harv, we got a couple million years before anything will show up on the radar, don't worry about it.
harvey?

Damn... wish I knew that before wasting time replying to his bullshyt.
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 Yesterday
Gore's stupid book would stop selling if he ever became honest. All those Democrat donors must go through some hoops to deny the reality of Gore's mansions and jet planes and air-conditioned empty rooms. How happy they must be funding such a scam artist to extreme extravagance, as he tells them about how the Americans living in ghettos should worry about non-existent increases in hurricane activity. People supporting Gore's Communist paradigm have no memories. Not one of his predictions, or any of the global warming predictions, has come true from the 1970s to now. Carter tried it. Communists argued about it being the best way to sway the American populace. Clintons pandered it. Obama expanded the attempts at wealth redistribution, even as his people repeatedly were shown to be manipulating data to support their claims never coming true. When will Democrats tire of fueling Gore's jet plane?

Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#7 Yesterday
Even the headline from the moonie paper is disingenuous, purposefully confusing "weather" and "climate." Right wing slime never miss a trick when dealing with their gullible, ignorant base.

Mothra

Glendale, AZ

#8 19 hrs ago
Phyllis Schlafly s Son wrote:
Even the headline from the moonie paper is disingenuous, purposefully confusing "weather" and "climate." Right wing slime never miss a trick when dealing with their gullible, ignorant base.
And here you are again on another thread puffing out more EVIL CO2 with your post.

You must be a denier.
OWL GOARD HEAD

Scottsburg, IN

#9 19 hrs ago
Mothra wrote:
<quoted text>

And here you are again on another thread puffing out more EVIL CO2 with your post.

You must be a denier.
If people don't quit driving those danged vehicles and if the don't stop eating food harvested by those polluting farm tractors and drinking that treated water we are all gonna die of something some day.
inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

26,888

Atlanta, GA

#10 18 hrs ago
how are the libs doing with their plan to tax cow farts?

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#11 15 hrs ago
OWL GOARD HEAD wrote:
<quoted text>
If people don't quit driving those danged vehicles and if the don't stop eating food harvested by those polluting farm tractors and drinking that treated water we are all gonna die of something some day.
The perfect Rectal Tear (Quayle) State post, suggesting as it does that the solution to climate change is for everyone to stop eating and breathing.(The solutions which would help mitigate climate change are perfectly well known...except by the ignorant, racist right wing base, who never know anything.)

That we "are all gonna die of something some day" doesn't speak to the ongoing planetary depletion of the biosphere in multiple contexts. That's more about the prospects for any kids or grandkids you might have.(You're probably sterile, but surely some of your relatives have bred.)

Right wing - pure anti rationality.
Mothra

Glendale, AZ

#12 6 hrs ago
Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub wrote:
<quoted text>

The perfect Rectal Tear (Quayle) State post, suggesting as it does that the solution to climate change is for everyone to stop eating and breathing.(The solutions which would help mitigate climate change are perfectly well known...except by the ignorant, racist right wing base, who never know anything.)

That we "are all gonna die of something some day" doesn't speak to the ongoing planetary depletion of the biosphere in multiple contexts. That's more about the prospects for any kids or grandkids you might have.(You're probably sterile, but surely some of your relatives have bred.)

Right wing - pure anti rationality.
Hey denier, do your part.

Quit posting on Topix and save the planet from your EVIL CO2.
WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,820

Casper, WY

#13 5 hrs ago
Mothra wrote:
<quoted text>

Hey denier, do your part.

Quit posting on Topix and save the planet from your EVIL CO2.
Global-warming is the biggest lie since evolution. Anything Al Gore says is the opposite if wisdom.
The U.S. must pull-out of the UN now before Agenda-21 can be enacted.
I hate Big Brother.
WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,820

Casper, WY

#14 5 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
<quoted text>

harv, we got a couple million years before anything will show up on the radar, don't worry about it.
One day the earth will get real hot real fast.
