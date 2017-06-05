Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather apocalypse
There are 14 comments on the Washington Times story from Sunday, titled Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather apocalypse. In it, Washington Times reports that:
Former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday that President Trump ignored science and Mother Nature in pulling out of the Paris climate change accord, saying nightly news reports resemble "a nature hike through the Book of Revelations." That helps explain the Trump administration's clumsy explanation for the president's decision to exit the agreement, said Mr. Gore , who is chairman of the Climate Realty Project and a leading advocate for reducing carbon emissions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Times.
|
#1 Sunday
gore, for all the absurd rightie mockery, is correct here. trump's action is one of global endangerment and treason against all of humanity. he won't be paying out settlements when florida starts to find itself submerged. i'm sure he'll have sold mar-a-lago before then as well.
|
Since: Oct 08
26,888
|
#2 Yesterday
harv, we got a couple million years before anything will show up on the radar, don't worry about it.
|
#3 Yesterday
Wher you been dummy, Gore said that BS a long time ago, he predicted icebergs would be melted by now and the coast line would be under water. Geez your dense.
|
#4 Yesterday
And what of the carbon footprint Al Gore creates? Ever see his SUV motorcade going to/from 'global warming' events?
Fact is, no warmist ever holds another accountable to the very 'science' they all promote.
Same for you. You're puffing out EVIL CO2 with each post.
By your rationale, YOU are endangering the globe, YOU are committing treason against all humanity.
Feel like a dupe?
You should.
|
#5 Yesterday
harvey?
Damn... wish I knew that before wasting time replying to his bullshyt.
|
#6 Yesterday
Gore's stupid book would stop selling if he ever became honest. All those Democrat donors must go through some hoops to deny the reality of Gore's mansions and jet planes and air-conditioned empty rooms. How happy they must be funding such a scam artist to extreme extravagance, as he tells them about how the Americans living in ghettos should worry about non-existent increases in hurricane activity. People supporting Gore's Communist paradigm have no memories. Not one of his predictions, or any of the global warming predictions, has come true from the 1970s to now. Carter tried it. Communists argued about it being the best way to sway the American populace. Clintons pandered it. Obama expanded the attempts at wealth redistribution, even as his people repeatedly were shown to be manipulating data to support their claims never coming true. When will Democrats tire of fueling Gore's jet plane?
|
#7 Yesterday
Even the headline from the moonie paper is disingenuous, purposefully confusing "weather" and "climate." Right wing slime never miss a trick when dealing with their gullible, ignorant base.
|
#8 19 hrs ago
And here you are again on another thread puffing out more EVIL CO2 with your post.
You must be a denier.
|
#9 19 hrs ago
If people don't quit driving those danged vehicles and if the don't stop eating food harvested by those polluting farm tractors and drinking that treated water we are all gonna die of something some day.
|
Since: Oct 08
26,888
|
#10 18 hrs ago
how are the libs doing with their plan to tax cow farts?
|
#11 15 hrs ago
The perfect Rectal Tear (Quayle) State post, suggesting as it does that the solution to climate change is for everyone to stop eating and breathing.(The solutions which would help mitigate climate change are perfectly well known...except by the ignorant, racist right wing base, who never know anything.)
That we "are all gonna die of something some day" doesn't speak to the ongoing planetary depletion of the biosphere in multiple contexts. That's more about the prospects for any kids or grandkids you might have.(You're probably sterile, but surely some of your relatives have bred.)
Right wing - pure anti rationality.
|
#12 6 hrs ago
Hey denier, do your part.
Quit posting on Topix and save the planet from your EVIL CO2.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,820
|
#13 5 hrs ago
Global-warming is the biggest lie since evolution. Anything Al Gore says is the opposite if wisdom.
The U.S. must pull-out of the UN now before Agenda-21 can be enacted.
I hate Big Brother.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,820
|
#14 5 hrs ago
One day the earth will get real hot real fast.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|20 min
|anonymous
|41
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|2 hr
|Quirky
|3,487
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|Sun
|horrorgirl
|84,749
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|May 30
|King Maker Soros
|71
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC