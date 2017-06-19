After Otto Warmbier's death, what are Trump's options for responding to North Korea?
As his body is laid to rest in his Ohio hometown, the shock of Otto Warmbier's death is now giving way to anger -- and the Trump administration is actively weighing how to respond. "It's a total disgrace what happened to Otto," President Trump told reporters Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|5 min
|RiccardoFire
|430
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 hr
|huntcoyotes
|3,882
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|Medicaid is American
|54
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|7 hr
|Black Appalachia
|32
|Trump goes from regal to rustic this weekend at...
|Jun 17
|Aussie
|1
|Kerry takes $1M challenge to disprove Swift Boa... (Nov '07)
|Jun 17
|CEO
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC