Active Atlantic Hurricane Season Looms - as Odds Dim of El Nino Formation

Forecasters again lowered the odds of El Nino forming by year's end, a scenario that may mean more Atlantic hurricanes at a time when federal agencies charged with predicting and responding to natural disasters lack top administrators. The updated forecast, which is more reliable than earlier versions, sees a 36 percent chance El Nino will emerge between October and December, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said Thursday.

