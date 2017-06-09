Active Atlantic Hurricane Season Loom...

Active Atlantic Hurricane Season Looms - as Odds Dim of El Nino Formation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Forecasters again lowered the odds of El Nino forming by year's end, a scenario that may mean more Atlantic hurricanes at a time when federal agencies charged with predicting and responding to natural disasters lack top administrators. The updated forecast, which is more reliable than earlier versions, sees a 36 percent chance El Nino will emerge between October and December, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 hr Quirky 3,645
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 3 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 262
News Al Gore warns that Trump is ignoring weather ap... 9 hr B as in B S as in S 59
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... 10 hr too much 264
News Since Trump's election, number of houses of wor... 14 hr spytheweb 5
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) Jun 7 princess_noochie 84,751
News President Trump taps ex-prosecutor Christopher ... Jun 7 CodeTalker 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,765 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC