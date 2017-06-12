Abstinence-only, rebranded: Failed right-wing sex-ed policy returns...
Thrice-married libertine Donald Trump got himself elected president by rallying the religious right vote behind him. The devil's bargain Christian conservatives made with Trump is easy enough to understand: They ignore his history of sexual incontinence, including rumors of a literal "pee tape," and he gives them more power over the sex lives of private individuals, especially young people and women.
